We Must Tackle Security To Attract Real Investment – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s determination to reclaim ungoverned territories across the country, particularly emphasising the forests in the North West.

While addressing elders and leaders of Katsina State during a state dinner at the Government House, Tinubu pledged to deploy modern surveillance technology to tackle terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping in the region.

The President acknowledged the security situation, saying, “I agree that security is a challenge for the country. I addressed the men and women of the Armed Forces earlier today and assured them that we will do everything to fight terrorism and banditry.

“We will invest more in technology and take over the forests. Security is a national issue, not just at the local or regional levels. If we genuinely need investment in Nigeria, we must address security.

“Investment is cowardly, and it will not go where there is banditry and terrorism. We will solve the problem together with the states and local councils,” he said.

Tinubu highlighted signs of economic revival, attributing the positive trajectory to bold policy reforms. He also promised that victims of terrorism would receive government support to rebuild their lives.

He revealed that the federal government is considering the expansion of the Katsina airport, a move expected to stimulate job creation and economic activity.

The President extended appreciation to former Governor Aminu Bello Masari for his backing during the APC presidential primaries and acknowledged the presence of several state governors who came to commission projects and attend the wedding of the Katsina Governor’s daughter.

Among them were the governors of Kaduna, Jigawa, Borno, Benue, Yobe, Sokoto, and Kwara States.

He praised the contributions of Katsina indigenes to national development and described former President Muhammadu Buhari as “a man of integrity” who significantly impacted Nigeria.

Governor Dikko Radda stated that the state had set up a local security outfit to gather and relay intelligence. He noted that the planned airport upgrade—which includes a cargo terminal, passenger terminal, and fire truck system—would cost ₦54 billion and is projected to create 2,700 direct jobs.

Former Governor Masari, expressing gratitude for the President’s appointment of two ministers from the state, explained his reason for backing Tinubu’s candidacy.

“You have the political will and courage to face the challenges of this country. You know the problem with humans: There will be resistance when new changes and a new social order are coming. And if you are not strong enough and determined, you will succumb, and the problem continues.

“But leadership is not about when it is all well. The hard way is the best; you know leaders during hard times. I know and believe you can do it; you have the courage,” Masari stated.

He also stressed that insecurity in the North West must be addressed at the grassroots level for any lasting solution.