Under-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Coach To Make Changes In Squad Against Morocco

Flying Eagles head coach, Aliyu Zubairu, said he might adjust his starting XI for tonight’s Group B match against Morocco in the 2025 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations.

The Flying Eagles showcased their potential with a solid 1-0 victory over Tunisia on Thursday. Despite this success, Zubairu is considering a few changes to enhance the squad’s performance against Morocco.

“Possibly, there might be one or two changes in the lineup,” Zubairu shared ahead of the match.

He expressed confidence that the team will elevate their game in this upcoming encounter. “Definitely, there is going to be much improvement in our performance, especially since the last match was our first outing in the tournament, and some tension is always expected.”

Forward Precious Benjamin also expressed the team’s readiness for the challenge against Morocco, set to take place at the June 30 Air Defence Stadium in Cairo.

After a strong start with a win over the Young Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, the Flying Eagles are focused on building momentum. Morocco comes into this match following a competitive 3-2 victory against Kenya.

“We understand that we are facing a formidable opponent, as they also had a successful start and will present a tough challenge,” Benjamin to the team’s media officer. “However, our primary goal is to qualify for the World Cup, and we are determined to achieve that objective.”

Kick-off for the match is scheduled for 7 PM Nigeria time, and both teams are eager to secure a place in the quarter-finals with a victory.