Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 4th May, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 4th May, 2025.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has lowered its retail price per litre for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol or fuel.

Naija News reports that this adjustment reflects a decrease of ₦20 in the petrol price set by the state-owned enterprise.

The recent reduction in NNPCL’s retail prices has led to an influx of motorists at NNPCL filling stations as of Saturday.

This latest price adjustment is a result of the ongoing competitive pricing strategies within the downstream sector of the petroleum industry.

According to Daily Post, journalists who visited some petrol stations observed that currently, MRS filling stations and other partners of Dangote Refinery are also offering petrol at ₦910 per litre.

It is noteworthy that Dangote Refinery previously announced a reduction in its petrol ex-depot price to ₦835 per litre. Subsequently, the 650,000-barrel refinery disclosed that its partners, including MRS, AP (Ardova), Heyden, Optima Energy, Hyde, and Techno Oil, would sell petrol at prices ranging from ₦890 to ₦920 in Lagos, Abuja, and other regions across the country.

A document obtained by Punch on Friday from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has revealed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating the immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mele Kyari.

Naija News learnt that the anti-graft agency is also investigating thirteen other former senior executives of the national oil firm over alleged abuse of office and misappropriation of funds.

The EFCC document, titled ‘Investigation Activities: Request for Information’, is dated April 28, 2025, and was addressed to the current Group Managing Director of NNPCL.

It outlined the officials to include Abubakar Yar’Adua, Mele Kyari, Isiaka Abdulrazak, Umar Ajiya, Dikko Ahmed, Ibrahim Onoja, Ademoye Jelili, and Mustapha Sugungun.

Others are Kayode Adetokunbo, Efiok Akpan, Babatunde Bakare, Jimoh Olasunkanmi, Bello Kankaya and Desmond Inyama.

The document stated, “The commission is investigating a case of abuse of office and misappropriation of funds in which the underlisted officials of your organisation featured.”

In its request, the EFCC has asked the NNPCL to provide certified true copies of the emoluments and allowances of the listed officials, including those who have retired.

Despite the gravity of the investigation, the spokesperson for NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, has refused to comment on the allegations surrounding the top officials. He has ignored multiple inquiries from Punch regarding the matter, raising concerns about the corporation’s transparency.

South South Peoples Democratic Party Chairman, Emma Ogidi, has said the party would not want to lose its former presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that Ogidi said Atiku mentored him and some of the party’s stakeholders and has been a beneficiary of the party.

In an interview with Vanguard, the PDP South South Caretaker Chairman noted that humans can decide to leave where they have been.

He, however, expressed hope that PDP would survive even if Atiku decides to leave the party.

“It is worrisome that the beneficiaries are leaving. I will be very worried if Atiku Abubakar leaves because he mentored many of us. I should be worried, but one thing I know and have at the back of my mind is that PDP will not die. I strongly believe it.

“Human beings make up the party, and sometimes, as they leave, others will come,” he said.

Speaking on the coalition, Ogidi said the party wants to put its house in order.

He stressed that PDP has cracks. He stated that the party would make its stand on coalition known after the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

The gale of defections rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may soon hit the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), as former Senator Effiong Bob finalises plans to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after nearly three decades in the PDP.

Bob, who represented Akwa Ibom North Central in the Senate from 2007 to 2011 and chaired the Senate Committee on Finance, is said to be exiting the PDP over unresolved internal crises, particularly the tussle for the National Secretary position.

Sources close to the senator told The Nation that Bob’s decision is motivated by concerns about the PDP’s inability to resolve its legal and structural challenges ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“We cannot afford the Zamfara mistake,” a close associate said, referring to the 2019 incident where APC lost all elective positions in Zamfara due to a flawed primary process.

Bob’s looming departure is reportedly the first of several expected exits from the PDP’s BoT and may spark mass defections in Akwa Ibom, similar to the wave that recently hit Delta State.

Governor Eno Also Mulls Exit

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, is also rumored to be weighing his political future, with multiple sources suggesting that he may soon dump the PDP for the APC, pending final alignment with his predecessor.

“The Governor has been holding private meetings and is already leaning toward the APC. He’s just waiting for the nod from his predecessor (Udom Emmanuel),” one source said.

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has condemned the walkout on the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, by a group of women loyal to the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reported earlier that tensions flared in Rivers State on Thursday as a group of women stormed out of a women’s empowerment event held at the EUI Centre in Port Harcourt, refusing to be addressed by Theresa Ibas, wife of the state’s interim administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Retd.), who was representing the wife of President Bola Tinubu, Remi, at the event.

The gathering, which was part of the Renewed Hope Initiative, quickly descended into protest as the women began chanting and demanding that only Valerie Fubara, wife of the suspended Governor Fubara, should speak to them.

Reacting in a statement on Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, Wike described the walkout as an embarrassment to the people of Rivers State.

The Minister apologised to the First Lady and President Tinubu on behalf of the people of Rivers State.

He said, “Insulting anyone representing the First Lady of Nigeria in an event is a direct insult on the office of the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and as a leader in Rivers State, I apologize.”

Wike, who is in China for official engagements, described the incident as “very disturbing and embarrassing,” cautioning supporters of the suspended governor to desist from ridiculing the State.

A host of dignitaries and distinguished personalities were in attendance on Saturday during the funeral service in Ogun State to bid the late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, a final farewell.

Naija News reports that the funeral service for the late elder statesman who died in Lagos on February 14, 2025, at the age of 96, was held at St Phillip Anglican Church, Isanya Ogbo in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Among the dignitaries at the funeral service were former President Olusegun Obasanjo, immediate past Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde.

Others who attended the funeral service included former governors of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel and Senator Ibikunle Amosun, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Yemi Cardozo, the former Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Senator Adegbenga Kaka, among others.

Speaking at the event, Governor Abiodun described the late Afenifere leader as a dogged fighter and supporter of true federalism.

The Ogun State Governor praised Adebanjo’s commitment to integrity, justice, national interest and a united Nigeria governed by true democracy.

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has emphasised the need for Nigeria to get leadership right for the nation’s development.

Naija News reports that Governor Makinde said leaders must prioritise building a nation that would harness the country’s potential for national development.

In his weekly newsletter on Thursday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor stated that it is by answering questions if the country is where it ought to be that both citizens and leaders can jointly take actions that would improve the nation.

“Indeed, as Nigeria marks another year of democratic progress, Oyo State pauses not just to celebrate… but to reflect.

“Are we where we ought to be? Are we building a Nigeria where the next generation can dream without limits?

“These are not easy questions. But if we are honest and courageous in how we answer them, then maybe, just maybe, we can write a different story for this nation,” he said.

The Governor of Oyo State stressed that leadership must prioritise citizens’ lives and transformation.

The Defence Headquarters has announced the arrest of two members of the security forces involved in supporting terrorist activities in the North-East.

In a statement issued on Saturday (today), the Director of Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Markus Kangye, clarified that these individuals were part of hybrid forces collaborating with troops to address insurgency in the area.

He noted that the arrests occurred during operations conducted from April 26 to 29 in Bama, Kukawa, and Madagali Local Government Areas.

Additionally, he mentioned that these military personnel were among four individuals supplying logistics to terrorists who were also detained by the troops.

Naija News reports that Kangye characterised the actions of the arrested personnel as a ‘betrayal’ and urged commanders to educate their forces on the importance of avoiding actions that could undermine ongoing military operations.

The organisers of the renowned reality show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), have officially revealed the audition schedule for its eagerly awaited tenth season.

As stated in a post on 𝕏, hopeful contestants can sign up for the online audition set to occur from May 3 to May 7, 2025.

Naija News reports that following the online auditions, chosen candidates will be invited to attend in-person auditions, which will take place across three cities over a span of three days.

The post reads: “Think you’ve got what it takes to be Season 10 Certified? Prove it.#BBNaija Season 10 auditions are live!.

“Register from May 3–7 to qualify for the physical auditions. 3 cities. 3 days. Limited slots. Secure your spot now.”

Due to the limited slot availability, the organisers urged prospective contestants to reserve their place as soon as possible.

This season is expected to deliver excitement comparable to previous ones, featuring contestants engaging in diverse challenges for the chance to win prizes and evade elimination.

Those wishing to take part can sign up via the official channels of the show, adhering to the outlined guidelines and instructions, the announcement noted.

English Premier League side, Arsenal has set its sights on Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman as a potential transfer target for the upcoming summer.

According to transfer expert Florian Plettenberg from Sky Sports, Lookman is on the Gunners’ radar as they prepare for the summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s team aims to strengthen their attacking options as they strive for domestic and European success. Lookman, who has previously played in the Premier League for Everton, Fulham, and Leicester City, has had another impressive season with Atalanta, netting 18 goals and providing seven assists in 37 matches across all competitions.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian international is anticipated to conclude his three-year tenure with Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad at the season’s end.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.