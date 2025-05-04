Tinubu Urged To Cut Off Criminal Networks Funding Insecurity In Nigeria

A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has called on President Bola Tinubu and the nation’s security chiefs to intensify efforts in identifying and prosecuting those funding criminal activities across Nigeria.

Addressing journalists on Sunday in Osogbo, the former legislator described recent deadly assaults in Benue and Plateau States as both heartbreaking and intolerable. He stressed that halting the operations of armed groups would remain difficult as long as they continue to receive supplies of food and weapons.

According to Oyintiloye, cutting off the logistical and financial support that sustains these insurgents is essential to curbing their violence.

He explained that the continued existence of such criminal groups depends heavily on backing from hidden collaborators and urged security agencies to track down those involved in the supply of arms, vehicles, and narcotics to these actors.

Oyintiloye stated, “The point is that to effectively combat insecurity in the country, it is important to target the individuals and entities that are bankrolling criminal activities and insurgencies.

“This, however, requires a multifaceted approach for high, including strengthening intelligence gathering and analysis, implementing robust anti-corruption measures, and fostering international cooperation to disrupt financial flows.

“And this is the area the security agencies need to beam their search lights.”

While acknowledging the efforts of the nation’s security forces, Oyintiloye said that more must be done, particularly in identifying those behind the scenes who enable acts of violence.

“There is no doubt that the security agencies are doing their best and the result of their efforts is glaring for all to see but more needed to be done in exposing the sponsors of this evil act,” he said.

He warned against politicising the country’s security challenges and urged that anyone using the insecurity crisis to undermine President Tinubu’s administration should be considered a threat to national unity.

Expressing support for Tinubu’s performance on security matters in the past two years, Oyintiloye advocated for the public trial of individuals found guilty of financing insecurity.

He also stressed the importance of overhauling Nigeria’s institutional structures, pointing to their deterioration as a contributing factor to ongoing governance challenges.

Oyintiloye added, “This resulted in high rates of unemployment, poverty, illiteracy, and lack of effective policing and weak criminal justice systems.

“Arresting financiers of insurgency without addressing the issues of criminal justice by prosecuting them publicly might not yield the needed results.”