Tinubu, Governors, Abbas Storm Wedding Of Radda’s Daughter In Kastina

President Bola Tinubu, political elites, some governors and traditional rulers on Saturday stormed the wedding of Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda’s daughter, Aisha Dikko Umaru Radda.

Naija News learnt that the matrimonial rites were conducted by the chief imam of Katsina Central Mosque, Imam Malam Mustapha, supported by the imam of Modoji Jumuat Mosque and former grand Khadi of Katsina, Alhaji Amadi Batagarawa.

Tinubu stood as waliyi (guardian) for the bride during the ceremony, which joined Aisha with Ahmed Usman from the Daura Emirate, popularly known as Inuwar Kasar Hausa.

Similarly, the former governor of Bauchi State, Mallam Isa Yuguda, represented the groom’s family as wakili, formally receiving the bride in accordance with Islamic tradition.

The marriage was solemnised with a dowry of N700,000.

Notable attendees included the speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, deputy senate president Senator Barau Jibrin and APC national chairman Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

State governors in attendance were Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara/NGF Chairman), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Aliyu Sokoto (Sokoto), Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Mohammed Umar Bago (Niger), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), and Abba Kabir Yusuf (Kano).