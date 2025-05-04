‘This Is Clear Mischief’ – Ex-NNPCL Boss Mele Kyari Speaks On ‘EFCC Arrest’

Former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, has debunked reports claiming that he is currently in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Kyari described the viral reports as “clear mischief” and a “calculated attempt” to tarnish his image following his recent exit from the state oil firm.

In a late-night statement posted via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday, Kyari stated that he is presently observing a “well-deserved rest” after serving the NNPCL for over three decades, including nearly six years as the Group CEO.

“Over the past few days and in particular in the past two hours, I have been inundated with calls from concerned family and friends over claims by an online newspaper that I was in the custody of the EFCC.

“This is clear mischief and a calculated attempt by the newspaper and its sponsors to achieve a desired outcome, which only them know,” he wrote.

Kyari emphasized that he carried out his duties with transparency, and remains ready to respond to any lawful inquiry into his stewardship.

“I served with the fear of God, knowing fully well as a Muslim that if I do not account before man, I will account before Allah,” he said.

“I am happy to account for my stewardship in this world.”

The former NNPCL boss warned that spreading unverified allegations could harm Nigeria’s reputation among global investors, especially at a time when attracting foreign capital is crucial.

“The resort to disinformation does not serve anyone’s purpose, the NNPCL or the country in general, as it has the potential to send the wrong signals to investors and the international community,” Kyari stated.

He thanked those who reached out and reiterated his readiness to respond to any official query.

Naija News reports that Kyari was removed by President Bola Tinubu in April, alongside the NNPCL Board Chairman, Pius Akinyelure. Tinubu subsequently appointed Bashir Ojulari as the new Group CEO, effective April 2, 2025.