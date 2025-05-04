Taraba Deputy Governor Returns To Jalingo After Months Of Medical Leave

The Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Aminu Alkali, has returned to Jalingo, the state capital, after being away for nearly four months.

Naija News gathered that Alkali landed at the Danbaba Suntai Airport in Jalingo around 1:40 pm via a chartered flight. His arrival was low-key, with no journalists present at the airport, reportedly due to the lack of prior notice to the press.

It is understood that the Deputy Governor was first taken to Abuja for medical attention before being transferred to Egypt for more advanced treatment. The nature of his illness was not disclosed at the time.

“We were told that the Deputy Governor is back in Jalingo but nobody informed us of his return. We only heard after he returned to the town,” a journalist assigned to the Deputy Governor’s office told Daily Trust.

Alkali currently has no appointed press secretary, making it challenging to get an official statement regarding his return.

However, the Senior Assistant on Media and Digital Communications to the Governor, Emmanuel Bello, confirmed that the Deputy Governor had returned, though he did not offer further information.

It will be recalled that the Taraba State Government had earlier disclosed that Alkali’s prolonged absence was due to his recovery from a stroke.

Alkali, who left the public eye in November 2024, became a subject of political discussion, with various speculations circulating within and outside Taraba State during his absence.