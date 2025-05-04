Stop Hallucinating, I Never Negotiated With Your Party – Adeleke Fires APC

The Osun State Government has dismissed claims by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that Governor Ademola Adeleke is planning to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

In a strongly worded statement issued to Naija News on Saturday, Governor Adeleke’s Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, described the allegation as a “hallucination” and accused the opposition party of peddling falsehoods to distract from its internal crisis.

“There has never been — and will never be — any discussion or negotiation about defection by Governor Adeleke,” the statement read.

Adeleke, who defeated an incumbent in 2022 under the PDP, “has no need to defect,” the statement added, citing his “unprecedented record in less than three years,” which it said had earned him recognition from federal agencies and international bodies.

“A performing governor with over 80 per cent approval rating and endorsement from workers across the state has no reason to join a party widely rejected for its failures,” the statement said.

The government accused the Osun APC of using the claim of defection to mask its internal troubles and leadership crisis.

“The APC should focus on its implosion. Its members are already revealing the rot within — failed governance, divisive politics, and anti-people policies,” the statement noted.

The Adeleke administration also insisted the governor remains committed to peace and good governance, warning against “desperate politicians” seeking to destabilize the state.

“Governor Adeleke has shown leadership in moments of tension, acting with patriotism and engaging all stakeholders to maintain law and order,” the statement added.

Reiterating his loyalty to the PDP, the statement concluded that Adeleke remains focused on “lifting Osun to greater heights,” and urged the APC to face reality and stop chasing shadows.