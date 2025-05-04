SERAP, NGE Accuse Tinubu Gov’t Of Abusing Cybercrimes Act To Silence Critics

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) have accused President Bola Tinubu‘s government of allegedly misusing the Cybercrimes Act to target journalists, activists, and citizens.

This criticism came during a press conference on Saturday in Lagos, held in observance of World Press Freedom Day.

The two organisations condemned what they described as the growing trend of using the Cybercrimes Act to arrest and imprison individuals for simply expressing their views online.

They specifically pointed to the revised Cybercrimes Act, particularly Section 24, which deals with cyberstalking.

According to the groups, this provision has become a weapon of choice for suppressing opposition, censoring media outlets, and intimidating those who dare to challenge the government.

They criticized the law as vague, arbitrary, and prone to abuse, warning that it has created an environment of fear that undermines freedom of expression in Nigeria.

“We, therefore, call on President Bola Tinubu and his government to review the Cybercrime Act and other repressive laws for potential restrictions on free speech and press, and amend them in line with constitutional and international human rights standards and to uphold the human rights of every Nigerian and media freedom,” the groups said.

They also urged Tinubu to direct the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, and other relevant agencies to stop utilising the law as a means to arrest journalists, bloggers, and activists.

The organisations further called on the Attorney General to push for swift legislative changes to ensure that these laws are in harmony with Nigeria’s constitutional and international obligations. They also appealed to the National Assembly to amend legislation that inhibits freedom of speech and the press.

In addition, the groups held state governors and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory accountable, urging them to end arbitrary media shutdowns and ensure that all charges against media professionals are immediately dropped.

Finally, they appealed to the international community to hold Nigerian authorities accountable and urged global organisations to demand the unconditional release of all individuals detained for peacefully exercising their rights.