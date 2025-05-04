PDP Has Been Regressing Because It Failed To Punish Indiscipline Of 2015 – Kenneth Okonkwo

Veteran Nollywood actor and politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has weighed in on the state of affairs in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), submitting that the party is currently at its lowest ebb.

The former Labour Party chieftain submitted that the PDP has been on a downward trend since 2015 when some members of the party formed the New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) and collaborated with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to defeat their own party.

Okonkwo held that the failure of the PDP to discipline those who worked against former President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 election, is responsible for the current misfortunes of the party.

Speaking via a statement released on his 𝕏 account, the former presidential campaign spokesperson submitted that “Because the indiscipline of 2015 was not punished, the indiscipline of 2023 became a custom in PDP.”

He wrote: “In 2015, the PDP lost the presidential election to the opposition party, APC, due to a complete breakdown of discipline among its ranks.

“Seven governors and other high ranking officers of the PDP walked out on the sitting President and leader of the party, Goodluck Jonathan, in a rally ground because of allegations of betrayal of trust and breaching of earlier agreements.

“They formed the New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) and merged with the opposition party, APC, to fight their own party, PDP. They defeated their own party that, till today, is still in the opposition.

“It is important to note that as all these acts of impunity were going on, there was no punishment meted out to all the offending members of the political parties.

“PDP continued to regress in their fortune until they are now at the lowest ebb. Because the indiscipline of 2015 was not punished, the indiscipline of 2023 became a custom in PDP.”