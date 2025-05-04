Obasa’s Son Forced To Step Down As APC Clears LG Aspirants

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the official list of cleared chairmanship aspirants ahead of the party’s primary election scheduled for Saturday, May 10, 2025.

According to a document jointly signed by Chairman of the Screening Committee, Babatunde Ogala (SAN), and Secretary, Nurudeen Bamidele, a total of 455 aspirants were screened for the July 12 local government elections.

Of that number, 418 aspirants were cleared, while 14 were disqualified for reasons ranging from lack of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to inconsistencies in documentation. Twenty-three others were either absent, unsuccessful, or voluntarily withdrew from the process.

Speaker’s Son Asked to Withdraw

A notable omission from the list was Abdulganiyu Obasa, son of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, who was reported to have been absent from the screening exercise.

Party insiders told PUNCH that Abdulganiyu was asked to step down following internal consultations by party stakeholders who feared his candidacy could trigger unrest within the party.

“Leaders felt that his candidature would cause crisis in the party, so he was asked to step down, and his father agreed,” a source familiar with the development revealed.

Petition Committee to Hear Complaints

The APC State Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, confirmed the outcome of the screening in a chat with PUNCH, noting that the process was rigorous and transparent.

“The APC Lagos State qualifications are very clear for the position of chairmanship. Every qualification will be checked. For instance, the West African Examinations Council will confirm each candidate’s result,” he explained.

Oladejo also added that an appeals committee has been set up to address grievances or petitions arising from the screening outcome.