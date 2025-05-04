Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday, 4th May, 2025

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Sunday, 4th May, 2025.

Governors elected under the Peoples Democratic Party and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, may have agreed to make concessions to foster unity within the party ahead of the 2027 presidential election. A reliable source told Sunday PUNCH that the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, represented PDP governors in a meeting with Wike in Lagos last week.

Terrorists appear to have renewed attacks in three states of the Northeast after reports analysed by Sunday Vanguard show that about 227 persons may have been killed in the past four months. The killings took place in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, where Boko Haram insurgents and ISWAP fighters are active but Borno seems worst hit

Erstwhile Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kyari, yesterday declared that he was ready to give the account of himself as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) continued with its probe of sacked officials of the national oil company.

The federal government plans to roll out advanced technology in its bid to reclaim territories, particularly forests, from terrorists and bandits across the country, President Bola Tinubu has said. A coordinated response by all tiers of government to the menace of the gunmen is evolving, he said during a state dinner hosted in his honour at the Government House in Katsina on Friday night.

