NDLEA Foils Multiple Drug Smuggling Plots, Recovers Explosives, Illicit Drugs Worth ₦3.4 Billion

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has made a massive interception of narcotics across Lagos and Port Harcourt, seizing a staggering three million, five hundred thousand (3,500,000) pills of opioids and one hundred and sixty-three thousand (163,000) bottles of codeine syrup. The street value of the seizures is estimated at over ₦3.42 billion.

In a statement issued by Director of Media & Advocacy at NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, Femi Babafemi, and shared with Naija News on Sunday, May 4, 2025, the agency detailed several operations across different states that led to the seizure of illicit drugs, explosives, and the arrest of key suspects.

According to the statement: “The bulk of the seizures: two million pills of tafrodol 225mg and 163,000 bottles of codeine syrup, was made on Tuesday 29th April 2025 during a joint examination of a watch-listed container by NDLEA officers, men of Customs Service and other security agencies at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers state.”

In a coordinated operation in Lagos on the same day, operatives recovered 1,500,000 opioid pills from a suspect, Olarenwaju Wahab, in the Alaba-Rago area of Ojo. Further investigation traced the origin of the consignment to a residence at Q104B Road 25, Victoria Garden City, Lekki, belonging to one Obinna Kenneth, who is currently on the run.

In another major bust, NDLEA officers stationed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos, discovered 42 parcels of “Canadian Loud”—a potent cannabis strain—disguised in tins of chocolate, Milo beverage, and kidney beans.

The total weight was 20kg. The items had arrived via a British Airways flight from Canada. Three suspects, including the receiver of the consignment, Monsurat Ewawunmi Lawson, were arrested between Wednesday, April 30, and Saturday, May 3.

Similarly, on Friday, May 2, businessman Bobby Morris Osas was apprehended at Lagos airport while attempting to board a Turkish Airlines flight to Italy. A search of his baggage revealed 8,130 pills of tramadol in varying dosages: 225mg, 200mg, and 100mg.

“Attempt by another syndicate to ship 104grams of tramadol and skunk concealed in bottles of body cream to Iraq through a courier company in Lagos was also thwarted on Monday 28th April by NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI),” the statement added.

In Kaduna, a commercial vehicle was stopped along the Kaduna-Zaria expressway on Saturday, May 3. A search revealed 942 explosives hidden inside a sack. The driver, a 30-year-old named Nura Sani Muhammad (alias Nura Hariji), was arrested.

NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has since directed that the suspect and the explosives be handed over to the appropriate security authority for further investigation.

In Kano, on Wednesday, April 30, five members of a drug syndicate led by Aminu Musa (alias Kadagi) were apprehended by NDLEA officers at Dangoro market. A total of 50 blocks of skunk weighing 21.6kg were confiscated.

Intelligence-led operations in Edo state on Thursday, May 1, resulted in the interception of a white Toyota bus at Uromi, Esan North-East. The vehicle was ferrying assorted opioids from Onitsha, Anambra, to Auchi.

Recovered items included 314,020 pills comprising tramadol, rophynol, diazepam, and exol5; 638 bottles of codeine syrup; and 200 ampoules of pentazocine injection. One suspect, Dare Adeyemo, was arrested.

Another operation on Wednesday, April 30, saw NDLEA agents stop a Mazda commercial bus at Agu-Awka junction in Anambra state. The bus was carrying 50,400 capsules of tramadol, 500 co-codamol tablets, and 300 ampoules of pentazocine. The driver, Chinedu Eneh, was taken into custody.

In Niger state, NDLEA operatives patrolling the Kontagora-Mokwa road on Saturday, May 3, intercepted a Mitsubishi Canter truck. A search revealed 5,500 capsules of tramadol and 2,300 ampoules of pentazocine injection. The driver, 30-year-old Yusuf Abubakar, was arrested.

After nearly a year-long investigation, the agency finally nabbed Dominic Chiegozie Obijiaku, the 52-year-old Managing Director of Ovidaq International Ltd, on Saturday, April 26. Obijiaku had been evading arrest over his alleged role in the importation of 2,616,060 tramadol pills seized by the NDLEA at Apapa Port on July 28, 2024. A follow-up raid at his Lekki residence uncovered 51 wraps of Canadian Loud weighing 34 grams.

Alongside these major enforcement activities, NDLEA’s War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign continued through nationwide advocacy and education efforts. Events included awareness lectures at Al-Istigama University in Kano and Government Girls Junior Secondary School, Kankia in Katsina state, among others.

Commending the agency’s field teams, Gen. Marwa praised the efforts of officers across DOGI, MMIA, Lagos, Kano, PHPC, Kaduna, Anambra, Edo, Niger, and Apapa commands. He emphasised the balance between the agency’s commitment to curbing both drug supply and demand nationwide.

