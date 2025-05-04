Kylian Mbappe Helps Real Madrid Scale Through Celta Vigo In La Liga

Kylian Mbappe’s outstanding performance, featuring two goals, played a crucial role in Real Madrid‘s victory over Celta Vigo.

The 3-2 win allowed Real Madrid to close the gap to four points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona ahead of next weekend’s El Clasico.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team took the initiative in the 33rd minute when a well-executed short corner led to Arda Guler delivering a curling shot that deflected into the top corner.

Just six minutes later, Mbappe extended the lead with a powerful finish, expertly finding the back of the net after a swift counter-attack by Madrid.

His second goal came three minutes into the second half, as he capitalized on Guler’s excellent through ball, guiding the ball left-footed into the bottom corner.

Despite Madrid’s early dominance, Celta Vigo demonstrated resilience. Javi Rodriguez managed to pull one back with a close-range finish following a corner that Madrid failed to clear, injecting excitement into the match with just over 20 minutes remaining.

As the match progressed, the tension heightened when Celta’s Iago Aspas made a brilliant pass to set up substitute Williot Swedberg, narrowing the gap to 3-2 in the 76th minute.

Celta’s Pablo Duran almost equalized moments later, showcasing Aspas’s vision again; however, Thibaut Courtois, Madrid’s goalkeeper, managed to recover after a tense moment when the initial shot slipped under him.

In the closing stages, both teams had opportunities as Celta pushed for an equalizer, but Madrid’s defence held strong, ultimately securing a vital three points.

This victory positions defending champions Real Madrid well ahead of their clash with Barcelona next Sunday, where a fifth consecutive league win could bring them within a single point of their rivals with just three games left in the season. Meanwhile, Celta Vigo remains in seventh place as they pursue a European spot.