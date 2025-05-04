‘It Is Ridiculous To Suggest I Am The Problem In PDP’ – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has dismissed the allegation that his presidential ambition is responsible for the ongoing crisis in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that Atiku spoke through his media adviser, Paul Ibe, in an interview with Punch.

Atiku said those blaming him were the ones who triggered the crisis due to their selfish interests.

The 2023 presidential candidate of PDP maintained he is stopping anyone from contesting, adding that his statements after recent defections showed he remains a committed democrat

He said, “It’s ridiculous to suggest Atiku is the problem. He has never been the problem. If others want to run, they should come forward and face the process. This is a democracy. Let me use an analogy: blaming Atiku is like a son blaming his father for his own failures and hoping for his father’s downfall so he can have a clear path. That’s not right.

“Atiku is not stopping anyone from running. He hasn’t told anyone not to contest. People are simply looking for scapegoats, inventing excuses, and blaming him unfairly. The truth is, some of these individuals created the crisis and are now trying to shift the blame.

“Atiku’s statements after recent defections showed he remains a committed democrat. He has continued engaging stakeholders and seeking solutions behind the scenes. Most of the work he’s doing doesn’t make it into the newspapers. But he’s actively involved in efforts to reposition the party and build coalitions.”