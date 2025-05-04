Ikorodu City, Three Others Qualify For 2025 President Federation Cup Semis

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) first-timers, Ikorodu City, have secured a place in the semi-finals of the 2025 President’s Federation Cup for the first time in their club history.

On a tense Saturday afternoon in Abuja, Ikorodu City booked themselves a place in the next round of the President’s Federation Cup after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Wikki Tourists.

The match’s decisive moment came in the second half when Shola Adelani converted a penalty kick, marking the solitary goal of the encounter.

Despite facing adversity with the sending-off of Leonard Ngenge after the hour mark, the team—managed by Nurudeen Aweroro—displayed immense determination to maintain their lead.

Ikorodu City’s semi-final opponent will be Abakaliki FC, who successfully advanced to this stage after a nail-biting penalty shootout against Nasarawa United.

The match ended 1-1 after regulation time, leading to a tense series of penalties in which Abakaliki triumphed 5-4, ensuring their placement among the top teams in the tournament.

In other semi-final matches, former champions Rangers International continued their strong campaign by narrowly defeating Plateau United 1-0.

A solitary first-half goal from Chidozie Okorie proved enough for the Flying Antelopes to outlast their fellow NPFL contenders, paving the way for an intriguing all-NPFL semi-final clash against Kwara United.

Kwara United advanced to the semi-finals dramatically, coming from behind to secure a victory against Akwa United.

The 2017 champions initially fell behind twice, with goals from Endurance Ebedebiri and Emmanuel Ini putting them at a disadvantage. However, the Harmony Boys rallied back, thanks to a brace from Wasiu Alalade, levelling the match.

After a tense stalemate that saw no further goals in regulation, the outcome was decided by a penalty shootout in which Kwara United emerged victorious with a 5-3 win, solidifying their place among the final four.