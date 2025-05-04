Fubara Makes First Public Appearance After UK Trip

The suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has made his first public appearance after returning from the United Kingdom.

He honoured the Boys Brigade Metropolitan Battalion Council Nigeria with his presence at their special 2025 Thanksgiving Service.

The governor, who returned to Port Harcourt on Saturday evening after a two-week vacation in the United Kingdom, is making his first public appearance.

The Service, which was presided over by the Diocesan Bishop, Rt. Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Oko-Jaja took place at St. Cyprain’s Church, Anglican Communion in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

A statement by the suspended governor’s media aide, Nelson Chukwudi, said the Thanksgiving Service was held to celebrate the successful religious camp activities of the Boys Brigade in the state.

The highlight of the occasion was a special prayer for Fubara, his family and the peace of the state.

The governor was accompanied to the Thanksgiving Service by Amaopusenibo Fubara Hart and Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja.

Naija News reports that the estranged governor’s return from the UK comes amidst an accusation from the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Wike accused Fubara of sponsoring the disruption of the empowerment programme for women in Port Harcourt, which was organised by the office of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The development may have dampened the much-talked-about peace efforts to reconcile Wike and the Governor.