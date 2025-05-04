Former Premier League Stars Help Al-Ahli Win First-ever Asian Champions League Title

Former Chelsea goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, ex-Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, and England striker, Ivan Toney played key roles as Al-Ahli secured their first-ever Asian Champions League title.

With the help of the former Premier League stars, Al-Ahli recorded a commanding 2-0 victory over Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale in the Asian Champions League final.

The win at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, in the presence of 58,000 spectators, marked a historic moment for the Saudi club, which had previously finished runners-up in 1986 and 2012. Al-Ahli now joins fellow Saudi sides Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad as champions of Asia.

Toney, 29, who joined Al-Ahli from Brentford last summer for £40 million after featuring for England at Euro 2024, capped off a stellar debut season in Saudi Arabia. Toney ended the tournament with six goals, adding to a season tally of 26 goals and five assists in 39 appearances.

Al-Ahli’s star-studded lineup also featured former Premier League standouts Mahrez and Roberto Firmino. Firmino, named the competition’s Most Valuable Player, orchestrated both goals in the final. He teed up Galeno for a brilliant 35th-minute opener before delivering the perfect cross for Franck Kessie’s headed goal just seven minutes later.

Reflecting on the win, Firmino said, “This title win shows us to have a monster mentality. We always believed we could be champions and we have done it. I’m very happy and very proud of the team.”

Mendy, who joined the club from Chelsea 18 months ago, highlighted the significance of winning at home: “Once we knew the final eight would be played in Jeddah, it was our goal to be champions in front of our fans. As I said when I signed here, it’s to make history and win trophies.”

The win comes just two years after Al-Ahli’s relegation from the Saudi Pro League. Their resurgence was backed by the country’s Public Investment Fund, which took over the club in 2023, signalling a new era of ambition and investment.

With continental glory now secured, Al-Ahli’s high-profile squad has firmly established the club as a new giant in Asian football.