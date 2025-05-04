Defections: As More People Crowd APC, It Will Either Sink Or Capsize – PDP Chieftain

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, has expressed confidence that the recent meeting with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and the party governors, including others, held previously would reposition the party.

Naija News reports that the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, represented PDP governors in a meeting with Wike in Lagos last week.

The meeting focused on resolving the political crisis in Rivers State involving the FCT Minister and the suspended Governor, Sim Fubara, and addressing concerns related to the South-South zonal leadership, the National Secretary, and other matters to balance the interests of both sides.

In an interview with PUNCH, Osadolor suggested that PDP leaders were engaged in consultations and taking steps to strengthen the party.

Speaking on the recent wave of defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the PDP chieftain likened the situation to a ship, stressing that as more people crowd and overload it, it will sink or capsize.

He said, “ Our leaders are not sleeping; a lot of meetings have taken place and more will take place in the future. The PDP will not only bounce back, but it will also reclaim its rightful place. I am sure you can see the movement taking shape as we speak.

“It is already gaining momentum, and people are beginning to speak out and align themselves with the party. I believe that as the days unfold, we will see that this is truly the party to be a part of.

“At this moment, there is no other party to be in. The other party, APC is like a ship with limited capacity. As more people crowd and overload it, it will either sink or capsize. It’s just a matter of time it’s not a question of if, but when. And that will happen.”