Manchester United striker, Chido Obi-Martin, has made history by becoming the youngest player to start a Premier League game for the club.

Manager Ruben Amorim has chosen to allow Chido Obi to make his full debut in the match against Brentford this Sunday.

Chido Obi made his Premier League start for Manchester United at 17 years and 156 days old.

Amorim emphasised the importance of focusing on young players, noting, “For me, it is not a massive game for Chido. I know it’s significant for him, but I want to manage expectations and avoid putting undue pressure on him.”

He expressed confidence in Obi’s capabilities, citing his strong performance against Wolverhampton as a sign that he is prepared to handle the challenges of the Premier League.

Regarding squad rotation, Amorim remarked, “It is challenging as we aim to improve our standing at the table. I believe everyone can understand the rationale behind our decisions.”

In another exciting match, Cyriel Dessers made his mark by scoring for Rangers in the Old Firm derby against Celtic, resulting in a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Dessers found the net just before halftime, capitalising on a well-placed long pass from Mohamed Diomande, marking his 24th goal of the season for the Light Blues.

Celtic’s Adam Idah levelled the score three minutes before the hour mark. Dessers played the full match, contributing significantly to the team’s efforts. Leon Balogun’s teammate also returned to action for Rangers after recovering from cheekbone surgery, adding depth to the squad.