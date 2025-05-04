Chelsea Continue Push For UCL Spot With Win Over Premier League Champions, Liverpool

Chelsea boosted their Champions League hopes with a statement 3-1 victory over recently crowned Premier League winners Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea got off to a flying start after mounting a guard of honour for their visitors. Enzo Fernandez opened the scoring in just the third minute. The early goal set the tone for an attacking-minded the Blues side, even though they didn’t enjoy the best of the ball possession.

Chelsea’s pressure paid off again in the 56th minute when Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah inadvertently turned the ball into his own net, doubling the home side’s lead.

Liverpool attempted to mount a late comeback, with Virgil van Dijk pulling one back in the 85th minute. However, any hopes of a dramatic turnaround were dashed deep into stoppage time when Cole Palmer converted a penalty in the 96th minute, sealing the win for the London side.

The result hands Chelsea a crucial three points in their pursuit of a top-four finish and dents the champions’ momentum as they wind down their title-winning campaign.

Thanks to the win, Chelsea remain in the 5th spot on the Premier League table with 63 points in 35 games, on the same points as 4th-placed Newcastle United, and a point below third-placed Manchester City.