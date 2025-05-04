Brentford Humble Manchester United In Seven-Goal Thriller

In one of the season’s most dramatic Premier League matches, Brentford stunned Manchester United with a thrilling 4-3 victory at Gtech Community Stadium.

The Premier League encounter began with early promise for Manchester United as Mason Mount opened the scoring in the 14th minute. However, Brentford responded with ferocity and capitalised on defensive errors to claw their way back into the game.

Luke Shaw inadvertently turned the tide when he scored an own goal in the 27th minute, levelling the score and giving Brentford the momentum. Just six minutes later, Kevin Schade put the hosts in front with a clinical finish.

Schade returned in the second half to bag his brace in the 70th minute, extending Brentford’s lead to 3-1. The Bees were flying, and Yoane Wissa’s goal four minutes later seemed to seal the deal at 4-1.

But Manchester United mounted a late surge. Alejandro Garnacho pulled one back in the 82nd minute with a sharp strike, and Amad Diallo netted in the fifth minute of stoppage time to make it 4-3, setting up a nervy finish. However, it proved too little, too late for the Red Devils.

Brentford’s high energy, resilience, and clinical execution exposed United’s ongoing defensive frailties, raising further questions about their consistency under pressure.

The victory pushed Brentford to the 9th spot, while the defeat dropped Manchester United to the 15th spot with 39 points in 35 games. Note that United are just two points away from the relegation zone.