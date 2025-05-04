‘Atiku Holds The Key To Restoring Unity In PDP’ – Party Chieftains Declare

Some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have blamed former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambitions for the ongoing crisis in the party.

Naija News reports that a member of the National Working Committee, who asked not to be identified for fear of victimisation, in an interview with Punch, said Atiku had not contributed to the party’s growth over the years and his actions had often complicated matters.

According to the NWC member, some party leaders who believed Atiku had his fair share in the PDP will oppose his presidential ambition.

He stated, “Atiku in the past led five PDP governors and left the party. The party did not die. We came back stronger. From all indications, Atiku’s 2027 ambition is part of what is aggravating the crisis in PDP.

“Even the statement he made when Okowa defected, he shouldn’t have made such statement. Because if you critically look at the statement, it creates an impression that Atiku is also leaving the party soon. His defection doesn’t matter.

“If he continues to push for 2027, those who feel it should go to the South and others who also feel Atiku had had his opportunity will continue to fight him within the party and the crisis will continue.”

Similarly, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi, stated that Atiku could bring peace back to the PDP.

He urged Atiku to publicly declare that he would not contest the 2027 presidential election.

He said, “This situation in the PDP is demoralising party members nationwide, especially the governors. Some have defected, and there are rumors of more planning to do so.

“Part of the solution is this: Atiku Abubakar should publicly declare his support for the PDP. He must set aside the structures and ambitions that have divided the party.

“Yes, his presidential ambition is contributing to the party’s division. Many are fighting internally because they believe he plans to run again. He holds the key to restoring unity.

“That key lies in setting aside his presidential ambition. Of course, it is his democratic right to contest, but sometimes, when things are falling apart, one must consider the greater good of the party. He should prioritise the party’s survival over personal ambition.”’