2027: Wike Meets PDP Governors, Agrees To Make Concessions To Foster Unity Within Party

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has struck a deal with Governors elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to foster unity within the party ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News learnt that the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, represented PDP governors in a meeting with Wike in Lagos last week and the meeting focused on resolving the political crisis in Rivers State involving the FCT Minister and the suspended Governor, Sim Fubara, as well as addressing concerns related to the South-South zonal leadership, the National Secretary, and other matters to balance the interests of both sides.

Recall that the PDP has been battling internal crises since the 2023 elections.

The situation worsened with the conflict between Fubara and Wike in Rivers State and disagreements over the South-South zonal leadership and the unresolved National Secretary position since December 2024.

Attempts by the party’s leadership bodies, the National Working Committee, Board of Trustees, National Executive Committee, and the PDP Governors Forum, to mediate have only deepened divisions.

As the crisis drags on, many party leaders have grown disillusioned, with some defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and blaming the PDP’s unresolved internal issues.

Also, the defection of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, former Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and other officials from the state to the APC has dealt a major blow to the PDP’s image and weakened its chances ahead of the 2027 elections.

In an interview with PUNCH, a source close to Makinde revealed that after the Lagos meeting, the Oyo State Governor agreed to brief fellow governors, while Wike would relay the outcome of the talks to his loyal supporters.

He stated, “Makinde and Wike met in Lagos, where Makinde represented the PDP governors and Wike attended on behalf of his loyalists.

“During the meeting, Wike expressed concerns about the Governors Forum’s recommendations, claiming they were made without considering party laws. He stated that some of the positions taken by the governors were illegal. The minister also pointed out that despite the Forum’s numerous positions, it has only succeeded in complicating matters rather than resolving them.

“Wike informed Makinde and other PDP leaders that he was unhappy with the Forum’s decisions regarding the National Secretary, South-South Zonal leadership, and the ongoing issues in Rivers State.

“He promised to stay in the PDP but requested that the forum and party leadership reconsider their positions on these issues in accordance with the party’s considering, to ensure peace, unity, and help reposition the party.”

The source stated that Makinde also expressed frustration over how the behaviour of some of the officials involved had worsened the situation.

According to the source, Makinde promised to brief the governors on or before the forum’s next meeting and assured Wike of his support, adding that they both agreed that concerned members should withdraw the pending litigation and pursue political solutions.

He said, “In his response, Makinde also mentioned that the attitude of some officials towards the PDP governors was disrespectful and was not helping the situation. He reassured Wike that no one was trying to embarrass anyone, but rather, everyone was doing their best to reposition the party.

“Makinde promised to brief the governors on or before the forum’s next meeting and assured Wike of his support. They both agreed that concerned members should withdraw the pending litigation and pursue political solutions.

“Additionally, they agreed that the Governors Forum’s decision on issues such as the zonal congress, especially that of the South-South, the Rivers State crisis, the National Secretary position, and other matters should be revisited to accommodate all interests.”

A senior PDP National Working Committee member, who chose to remain anonymous, also confirmed that the meeting involving Makinde, Wike, and others was aimed at addressing unresolved matters.

The source said, “Yes, Wike and Makinde met to resolve some issues, and their resolutions will go a long way in unifying and repositioning the PDP.”