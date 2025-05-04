2027: Why We Are Supporting Tinubu – Ex-CPC Chairmen

The Forum for State Chairmen of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) has stated that it must support the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement released on Sunday by its National Secretary, Sulaiman Oyaremi, the Forum stated that it believes it is their duty to support Tinubu and contribute to the All Progressives Congress (APC) transformation.

Speaking further, the forum asserted that it respects the decision of individuals to either stay in or leave the APC, viewing it as an exercise of their democratic rights.

Oyaremi’s statement reads in part, “We believe that we owe ourselves a duty to support the current leader of the party, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and contribute to the transformation of APC into an inclusive institution where all stakeholders would have a sense of belonging and ownership.

“Unfortunately, with several camps speaking for the defunct CPC, the situation has exposed a lack of coherent leadership within the bloc. We are further concerned that this development signposts a lack of inclusiveness in the leadership of APC and the government it birthed.

“It is a self-evident reality that members of the defunct CPC, especially former State Chairmen of the legacy party, have not been treated fairly either through government appointments or party apparatus both at the national and state levels, their contributions to the electoral successes of the party notwithstanding.

“Against the conflicting statements concerning the position of the CPC bloc within the APC, we believe that those who chose to either leave or remain in APC have merely exercised their democratic rights.

“On our part, as members of the Forum for State Chairmen of the defunct CPC, while we do not begrudge those who have decided to quit APC, we wish to state without any ambiguity that, except for a few of us, we are unanimous in our decision to remain in the party with our principal, former President Muhammadu Buhari.”