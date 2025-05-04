2027 Election: INEC Speaks On Resuming Continuous Voter Registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied reports that it has announced a date for the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

INEC also denied announcing a date to commence the process for the transfer and replacement of lost Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).

Naija News reports that the commission made the clarification in a statement on Sunday, May 4, by the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, in reaction to a fake report which claimed the commission had announced a date for the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), Transfer and Replacement of lost Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).

The statement denied announcing May 27th 2025, as the resumption date for the activities and urged members of the public to disregard the report.

It added that the official dates for the resumption of the activities ahead of the 2027 elections would be communicated in due course.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wishes to inform the general public that it has not yet announced any date for the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), Transfer and Replacement of lost Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).

“The Commission therefore urges the public to disregard the fake, anonymous statement making the rounds, claiming that the CVR and other associated services will resume on 27th May 2025.

In line with its tradition, the Commission will publicly announce the date for the resumption of the CVR at the appropriate time, the full details of which will also be shared via our official social media platforms,” the statement shared via INEC’s Facebook account read.