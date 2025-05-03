Your Allegations Are Laughable – Soludo Replies Valentine Ozigbo

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo has rubbished allegations made against him by an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Valentine Ozigbo.

Ozigbo had claimed that Soludo was scared of him becoming the party’s candidate in the forthcoming November 8, 2025, election.

He accused the governor of funding Nicholas Ukachukwu to weaken the APC, adding that it could be proven if Soludo is asked to swear on a Bible.

However, speaking to The Cable, Soludo’s chief press secretary, Christian Aburime described the allegation as a figment of Ozigbo’s imagination.

He said, “That is laughable. It is a figment of Ozigbo’s imagination. Ozigbo should face Ukachukwu and leave Soludo out of their problems.

“The governor is a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and has nothing to do with the APC. He is focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people. Ozigbo should leave him out of APC politics.”

Ozigbo has since filed a lawsuit against the APC at the federal high court in Awka, the Anambra state capital, over the outcome of the primary election.

The suit, which names the APC, Ukachukwu, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as defendants, seeks to nullify Ukachukwu’s nomination and compel the party to recognise Ozigbo as the rightful candidate.