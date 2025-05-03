We Deliberately Concealed The Reason For Your Removal Out Of Respect – Kano Govt Slams Bichi Over Corruption Claim

The Kano State Government has responded to corruption allegations made by a former Secretary to the State Government, Baffa Bichi.

Bichi had claimed that his removal was not solely due to health concerns, as previously announced. He accused Governor Abba Yusuf’s administration of massive corruption, claiming it far exceeded the misdeeds of the previous administration under Abdullahi Ganduje.

“All that we alleged Ganduje did wrong during his eight years, this government has done ten times over in just two years. “We only suspected Ganduje, but for this one, we have evidence. They have committed ten times as much in less than two years,” Bichi said.

Reacting to the claims on Friday, the State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya, described the allegations as politically motivated, unfounded, and an attempt to mislead the public.

“We find his claims not only unfortunate but deeply misleading.

“This administration is committed to transparency, accountability, and service delivery. Comparing it to the previous government is unjust and a disservice to the people of Kano State,” Waiya said.

Waiya challenged the former SSG to provide verifiable evidence.

“If he truly has proof of corruption, we challenge him to present it publicly. Empty accusations will not derail the progress of this administration,” he stated.

He also clarified the circumstances surrounding Bichi’s exit from the government.

“We deliberately concealed the actual reason for his removal from office and stated it was due to health concerns out of respect for him. But let it be known that his sack wasn’t purely for health reasons,” Waiya said.

Expressing concern over Bichi’s conduct, Waiya added, “Given the nature of his recent outburst, I strongly advise him to seek appropriate medical assistance. His health should be his primary concern now.”