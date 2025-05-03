Turkish Super Lig: Osimhen Fires Double In Galatasaray’s 4-1 Victory Over Sivasspor

Nigerian professional footballer, Victor Osimhen, scored two goals as Galatasaray defeated Sivasspor 4-1, continuing their pursuit of a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.

Osimhen contributed to Galatasaray’s second and fourth goals of the match before being substituted for Dries Mertens with 20 minutes left.

The 26-year-old has now achieved a remarkable 40 goal contributions this season for the Yellow and Reds, comprising 33 goals and seven assists.

He has also exceeded his previous personal best of 31 goals in a single season, which he set during Napoli’s championship-winning season two years ago.

Under the leadership of Okan Buruk, the team currently leads the league with 83 points from 32 matches.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that French centre-back William Saliba is committed to the Premier League club, amid reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

“I’m certain, because I had the conversation with Saliba, that he is so happy here,” Arteta said in a press conference earlier today, May 2.

“He wants to continue with us. I’m quite confident that William is very happy here and that’s the place that he wants to be.”

Saliba, 24, has been a standout performer for Arsenal this season, making 27 Premier League appearances and contributing to 11 clean sheets.

He has also scored two goals and maintained a strong presence in the UEFA Champions League with a passing accuracy of 93.43% and 80 clearances across seven matches.

Despite his clear importance to Arsenal’s defensive structure, Saliba has been the subject of intense transfer speculation. Spanish giants Real Madrid have reportedly identified him as their top defensive target for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Reports suggest the La Liga side is considering a record-breaking offer to secure his services.

In response, Arsenal are reportedly preparing a lucrative contract extension to keep Saliba at the Emirates. The new deal could see him earn up to €300,000 per week. Saliba is currently under contract with the Gunners until 2027.