Trial Of Ex-Power Minister, Saleh Mamman Stalled Over Absence Of Interpreter

The trial of former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, for alleged money laundering before a Federal High Court in Abuja was stalled on Friday due to the absence of an interpreter.

The trial, which was set to continue with the trial-within-trial phase, was delayed as the prosecution team faced challenges securing an interpreter.

When the case was called, the prosecution counsel, A. O. Mohammed Esq., informed the court that despite efforts, they were unable to secure an interpreter as the official court interpreter was engaged on another official assignment.

Mohammed then requested a short adjournment to allow for the presence of an interpreter to proceed with the trial.

The defence counsel, Emmanuel Hassan Esq., did not object to the prosecution’s request, and the court proceeded to adjourn the matter.

Justice James Omotosho granted the adjournment, rescheduling the hearing to May 8 and 9, 2025.

Naija News reported that Mamman is being prosecuted on a 12-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit money laundering to the tune of ₦33,804,830,503.73 (Thirty-three Billion, Eight Hundred and Four Million, Eight Hundred and Thirty Thousand, Five Hundred and Three Naira, Seventy-three Kobo).