Transfer: Ademola Lookman Makes Arsenal’s Summer Transfer Shortlist

English Premier League side, Arsenal has set its sights on Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman as a potential transfer target for the upcoming summer.

According to transfer expert Florian Plettenberg from Sky Sports, Lookman is on the Gunners’ radar as they prepare for the summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s team aims to strengthen their attacking options as they strive for domestic and European success. Lookman, who has previously played in the Premier League for Everton, Fulham, and Leicester City, has had another impressive season with Atalanta, netting 18 goals and providing seven assists in 37 matches across all competitions.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian international is anticipated to conclude his three-year tenure with Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad at the season’s end.

In other news, Chelsea’s manager, Enzo Maresca, has confirmed that his team will honour the reigning champions, Liverpool, with a guard of honour during their upcoming match on Sunday.

For a significant portion of the current season, Chelsea emerged as Liverpool’s most formidable challenger in the Premier League title race.

However, a series of disappointing results, including losses to Fulham and Ipswich during the busy Christmas period, disrupted Maresca’s campaign and ultimately hindered their chances of clinching the top spot.

In light of the guard of honour, Maresca elaborated on the importance of this tradition, expressing a desire for his players to not only recognise the significance of the gesture but also to internalise its meaning.

He urged his squad to reflect on the aspiration, saying, “One day, I would like to be there,” indicating a long-term goal of returning to title contention.

As Chelsea prepare to face Arne Slot’s Liverpool side, they remain in pursuit of Champions League qualifications.

Despite the current disparity in points between them and the Merseysiders, Maresca remains optimistic about his team’s trajectory.