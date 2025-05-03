Tinubu’s Minister Reacts To Allegation Of Forging Election Result

The Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha has described all the allegations of election fraud as false.

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Amobi Ogah (LP-Abia), had earlier urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate and prosecute Onyejeocha, over alleged forgery of the 2023 election results.

Ogah, representing Isikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia in the House of Representatives, made the call in a petition submitted to INEC headquarters in Abuja.

The petition is entitled: “Re: Forgery, Uttering and Tendering Allied Forged Polling Unit Results Sheets Arising Out of the 2023 General Elections in Respect of Isikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia by Ms Nkeiruka Chidubem Onyejeocha.”

In the petition, Ogah, who is the Chairman, House Committee on AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, alleged that Onyejeocha forged election results in the 2023 National Assembly elections in her bid to upturn the outcome of the polls.

Ogah said that he and Onyejeocha were among those who contested for the Isuikwuato/Umunnecochi Federal Constituency seat during the 2023 general elections.

Reacting to the allegation, the Minister’s Senior Adviser, Femi Oluwagbemi told newsmen, that the petition was the handiwork of detractors.

“That is absolutely untrue; it is absolutely incorrect; these are detractors at work, there is nothing correct about that,” he said.