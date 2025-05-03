Tinubu Praises Buhari’s Commitment To Nation Building, Regrets His Absence In Katsina

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has praised the people of Katsina state for their hospitality, insisting that it reflects the legacy of his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking at a dinner organized in his honor in Katsina, President Tinubu said he was deeply moved by the warmth and camaraderie extended to him by the people of the state.

“I have enjoyed a meal and the company of the great people of Katsina,” the president remarked.

He, however, expressed his disappointment that Buhari was not in the gathering. He praised the erstwhile President for his commitment to the country and his home state.

“The only thing I miss is my predecessor in office, Muhammadu Buhari. As Mr. Integrity, he has loved this state and committed himself to the development of this country,” he said.

Tinubu described Buhari as a leader who embodied sincerity and patriotism, and commended his contributions to Nigeria’s progress.

The president’s remarks come amid ongoing efforts by his administration to strengthen national unity and build on past achievements.

The dinner event was attended by Katsina Governor, Umar Dikko Radda, top government officials, traditional rulers, and community leaders, who gathered to welcome the president during his visit to the state.