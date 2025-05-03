Suspended Rivers Gov, Fubara Returns To Port Harcourt After Two-Week Overseas Vacation

Suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has returned to the state following a two-week vacation overseas.

Naija News gathered that Fubara touched down at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, at approximately 7 PM on Friday.

A viral video captured the moment the Governor was received by his aides at the airport. He was swiftly escorted to a waiting Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), which promptly drove off, signalling his return to the state amidst ongoing political tensions.

Though Fubara’s travel destination was initially reported as Germany, sources have now revealed that the suspended governor also met with President Bola Tinubu in London, United Kingdom, behind closed doors.

The details of the meeting remain unclear, but it is believed that discussions may have focused on the political situation in Rivers State, which led to Fubara’s suspension.

Recall that the suspension of Fubara, his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly followed President Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in the state.

The suspension was tied to the escalating violence in the region, particularly the attacks on oil pipelines by militant groups. This was further compounded by the ongoing political feud between Governor Fubara and 27 members of the state’s House of Assembly.

The Federal Government, citing the need for stability and security in the state, has taken decisive steps, including the involvement of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to address the unrest.