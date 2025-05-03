Soludo Knows Why He Is Scared Of Me Becoming A Candidate – Ozigbo

One of the aspirants in the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Anambra State, Valentine Ozigbo, has claimed that Governor Chukwuma Soludo was scared of him becoming the party’s candidate in the forthcoming November 8, 2025, election.

Naija News reports that Senator Nicholas Ukachukwu defeated Ozigbo and other contestants to emerge as the APC candidate for the November 8, 2025, governorship election in Anambra State.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, Ozigbo expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the APC primary held on April 5, alleging that Soludo is funding Ukachukwu to weaken the party’s prospects.

When asked if he had spoken with Ukachukwu following the latter’s emergence as the party’s candidate, Ozigbo said, “If it was a semblance of a proper primary, I would have congratulated him. We haven’t spoken. Why would I congratulate?

“I defeated Soludo in 2021. He knows why he is scared of me becoming a candidate, but I was rigged out. I have it on good authority, based on what I discovered long after it happened.

“I called Soludo back then, congratulated him and moved on — without going to court. But in this case, the wrong is so severe that I’m asking myself, should I allow this impunity to continue? No. I will engage further with the party leadership. Let them convince me this shouldn’t be happening.

“Let me make yet another allegation: Soludo is funding Nicholas to weaken the APC. And the only way we can prove this is to invite us to your show and bring a Bible to swear, because these things can’t be easily evidenced.

“Who is Nicholas Ukachukwu? How come he has never won anything since his time at the House of Representatives? Why does he show up at every election? How come the people I defeated are now the ones defeating him?”