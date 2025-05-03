Sanwo-Olu Commissions Two New Infrastructures In Lagos (Photos)

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, May 2, inaugurated two significant judicial infrastructure projects, which include the Deputy Sheriff Warehouse located in Majidun, Ikorodu, and a 34-unit residential complex featuring three-bedroom apartments for magistrates and legal officers in Ketu.

This housing facility, reportedly the first of its kind in Nigeria, is part of the governor’s comprehensive strategy to enhance judicial members’ working and living conditions.

During the inauguration, Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s dedication to improving judicial officers’ welfare and reinforcing the state’s rule of law.

He characterised these initiatives as a testament to his administration’s commitment to judicial reform and infrastructure advancement.

“Just over a week ago, we commissioned new commercial courtrooms at Tapa on Lagos Island. Today’s handover is a continuation of our promise to deliver more judicial infrastructure,” he said.

The Ketu housing project comprises 34 apartments, with 24 allocated to magistrates and 10 reserved for legal officers from the Ministry of Justice.

The governor emphasised the importance of providing decent accommodation for judicial officers to support the impartial and effective delivery of justice.

“Lagos State has the largest number of judges and magistrates outside the federal judiciary. The least we can do is make their jobs more comfortable and their lives more dignified.

“Only when our officers are well taken care of can they dispense justice fearlessly and confidently,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“Certain issues, especially those concerning welfare, require collective action. No arm of government should be left behind when it comes to the tools and support needed to function independently,” the Lagos State Governor said.

He commended the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, the Ministry of Justice, contractors, and supervising agencies for delivering the projects with quality and efficiency.

“This is how Lagos should function; each arm of government working independently, yet collaboratively, for the good of our people,” he added.

At the Majidun commissioning of the Deputy Sheriff Warehouse, Sanwo-Olu said the facility would help safeguard assets tied to court judgments and support transparent judicial processes.

The Governor added: “When you commission a building and it’s raining, yet not a single drop leaks through the roof, that’s quality assurance.

“We’re not just building structures, we’re laying the foundation for a stronger and more accessible justice system.”

Below are photos taken from the commissioning of the projects.