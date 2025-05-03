President Tinubu Leaves Katsina

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday, departed Katsina after a 2-day working visit to the state.

Naija News understands the presidential airplane took off from the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Airport, Katsina at about 3 ‘O clock Saturday afternoon.

During his time in Katsina, President Tinubu addressed troops of the Nigerian armed forces after which he proceeded to inaugurate two projects- a 24-kilometre road and an agricultural mechanised centre executed by the state government.

On Saturday before his departure, the president also attended the wedding fatiha of a daughter of Katsina state governor, Dikko Radda.

Recall President Tinubu, while addressing troops of the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Katsina, charged the Nigerian military to intensify efforts to end terrorism and banditry.

President Tinubu described the current security challenges as a defining moment in the nation’s history.

He urged the military to remain resolute in defending Nigeria’s sovereignty and restoring peace to every corner of the country.

“My dear soldiers, this is a defining moment in our history. The threats of terrorism, banditry, and insurgency have persisted for too long. Nigerians are counting on us and you to end this menace and reclaim every inch of our territory.

“Let me hear you loudly: Are you ready? Are you committed to ending this insecurity once and for all? Let your resolve echo through every valley and forest. Let the enemies of Nigeria know—their time is up.

“The fight you are waging here in Katsina and across the country is not just a battle for territory; it is a battle for the soul of Nigeria. Your resilience in the face of danger inspires the entire nation.

“Your sacrifices do not go unnoticed. This war will not be won by weapons alone but by your will to stand, resist, fight, and triumph,” he said.

“As your President, I will match your courage with action, investment, and unwavering support.

“To those who seek to destabilise our nation, be they domestic collaborators or foreign agents—hear this: Nigeria will not bow. Not to fear. Not to terror. Not to treachery,” the President declared.