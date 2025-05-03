PDP Will Not Die If Atiku Leaves – Ogidi

South South Peoples Democratic Party Chairman, Emma Ogidi, has said the party would not want to lose its former presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that Ogidi said Atiku mentored him and some of the party’s stakeholders and has been a beneficiary of the party.

In an interview with Vanguard, the PDP South South Caretaker Chairman noted that humans can decide to leave where they have been.

He, however, expressed hope that PDP would survive even if Atiku decides to leave the party.

“It is worrisome that the beneficiaries are leaving. I will be very worried if Atiku Abubakar leaves because he mentored many of us. I should be worried, but one thing I know and have at the back of my mind is that PDP will not die. I strongly believe it.

“Human beings make up the party, and sometimes, as they leave, others will come,” he said.

Speaking on coalition, Ogidi said the party wants to put its house in other. He stressed that PDP has cracks. He stated that the party would make its stand on coalition known after National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

“We are busy right now putting the house together. Our walls are cracking, and we want to renovate the house. You have to go wherever you want to go with a strong foundation. When you go with a shaky foundation, you lose in the negotiations.

“So, at the NEC meeting next month, we will take a position on the coalition and how we go about it. It will come up, and whatever decision we take will be binding. Individuals are now going their separate ways, but as a party, we have not made that choice,” he stated.