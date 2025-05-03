No Place In Nigeria Is Safe – Anglican Bishop, Ibeabuchi

The Anglican Bishop of Umuahia, Geoffrey Ibeabuchi, has decried the state of insecurity across the country.

Naija News reported a series of herdsmen attacks in Bassa and Bokkos of Plateau State, Ukum and Agatu of Benue State, and Uzo-Uwani in Enugu State.

Bishop Ibeabuchi noted that bandits are sacking villagers from their homes and farms, thereby increasing the number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Bishop Ibeabuchi stated this while delivering his Presidential Address at the 2nd Session of the Church’s 11th Synod, at St. Stephen’s Cathedral, Umuahia, on Friday.

He said that the attacks on military barracks, the influx of illegal arms, and extortion of citizens at security checkpoints were exposing more Nigerian citizens to increased danger.

“No place in Nigeria is safe, not even military barracks. Drastic and urgent actions by security agencies should be taken to halt the rise of new terrorist groups in Nigeria,” he said.

The Bishop appealed to President Bola Tinubu to release the detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

He stated that releasing Kanu could help expose criminals destroying lives and property in the South East with his name.

He further urged the President to address hardship and hunger affecting all citizens and pushing more into poverty.

The Anglican Bishop also commended Governor Alex Otti of Abia State on his achievements in office. He also advised him to distance himself from sycophants.