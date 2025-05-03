NNPCL: EFCC Investigates Mele Kyari, 13 Other Senior Executives Over Misappropriation Of Funds (Full List)

A document obtained by Punch on Friday from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has revealed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating the immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mele Kyari.

Naija News learnt that the anti-graft agency is also investigating thirteen other former senior executives of the national oil firm over alleged abuse of office and misappropriation of funds.

The EFCC document, titled ‘Investigation Activities: Request for Information’, is dated April 28, 2025, and was addressed to the current Group Managing Director of NNPCL.

It outlined the officials to include Abubakar Yar’Adua, Mele Kyari, Isiaka Abdulrazak, Umar Ajiya, Dikko Ahmed, Ibrahim Onoja, Ademoye Jelili, and Mustapha Sugungun.

Others are Kayode Adetokunbo, Efiok Akpan, Babatunde Bakare, Jimoh Olasunkanmi, Bello Kankaya and Desmond Inyama.

The document stated, “The commission is investigating a case of abuse of office and misappropriation of funds in which the underlisted officials of your organisation featured.”

In its request, the EFCC has asked the NNPCL to provide certified true copies of the emoluments and allowances of the listed officials, including those who have retired.

Despite the gravity of the investigation, the spokesperson for NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, has refused to comment on the allegations surrounding the top officials. He has ignored multiple inquiries from Punch regarding the matter, raising concerns about the corporation’s transparency.

This lack of response has fueled public suspicion, deepening distrust in the operations of NNPCL, which many believe is hiding the true state of Nigeria’s oil infrastructure.

This development comes on the heels of mounting criticism of NNPCL’s handling of the refineries under its management. On Tuesday, Punch reported that the $897 million revamp of the Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) had failed to deliver results, with the refinery still unable to produce Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The Punch report also highlighted that the newly repaired $1.5 billion Port Harcourt refinery struggled to operate at under 37.87% of its production capacity, further casting doubt on NNPCL’s claims of revitalising the nation’s refineries.

The WRPC, which was brought back to life by NNPCL in December 2024, faced further setbacks when it was shut down due to safety concerns in its Crude Distillation Unit Main Heater.

Despite consuming $897.6 million in maintenance costs, the refinery failed to produce petrol and was shut down barely a month after Kyari declared it operational.

An investigation conducted by Saturday Punch in January 2025 revealed that while NNPCL had claimed that production was ongoing at WRPC, activities were only skeletal compared to when the refinery was running at full capacity. The NNPCL, however, denied these claims, asserting that production was indeed taking place.