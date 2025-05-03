‘Let Them Go’ – Tension Grips PDP As Akwa-Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, BoT Members Plot Defection To APC

The gale of defections rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may soon hit the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), as former Senator Effiong Bob finalises plans to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after nearly three decades in the PDP.

Bob, who represented Akwa Ibom North Central in the Senate from 2007 to 2011 and chaired the Senate Committee on Finance, is said to be exiting the PDP over unresolved internal crises, particularly the tussle for the National Secretary position.

Sources close to the senator told The Nation that Bob’s decision is motivated by concerns about the PDP’s inability to resolve its legal and structural challenges ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“We cannot afford the Zamfara mistake,” a close associate said, referring to the 2019 incident where APC lost all elective positions in Zamfara due to a flawed primary process.

Bob’s looming departure is reportedly the first of several expected exits from the PDP’s BoT and may spark mass defections in Akwa Ibom, similar to the wave that recently hit Delta State.

Governor Eno Also Mulls Exit

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, is also rumored to be weighing his political future, with multiple sources suggesting that he may soon dump the PDP for the APC, pending final alignment with his predecessor.

“The Governor has been holding private meetings and is already leaning toward the APC. He’s just waiting for the nod from his predecessor (Udom Emmanuel),” one source said.

Governor Eno has publicly expressed support for President Bola Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, further fueling speculation about his next political move.

PDP Youth Leader: “Let Them Go”

Reacting to the wave of defections, PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Comrade Timothy Osadolor, said the party would prefer that defectors leave immediately so it can rebuild with loyal members.

“Any BoT member, governor, or senator planning to defect should do so now. If it’s transport fare they lack, they should come to Wadata Plaza — we’ll assist them,” Osadolor said.

“Better to know our true members now than harbour saboteurs. These are people who benefited immensely from the PDP but are now the worms destroying the tree from within.”

Osadolor insisted that electoral success is about people, not just high-ranking defectors, pointing out that despite holding 25 states before the 2023 elections, the APC only won in 12.

“The people will judge their actions. History will decide if their defection is born of integrity or political self-interest,” he said.