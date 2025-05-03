Kwankwaso Alleges Plot To Destabilize NAHCON

A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, has claimed that there is a smear campaign being directed against the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and its Chairman, Professor Abdullahi Usman.

In a statement released on Saturday, Kwankwaso responded to an online media report that suggested bias in the selection of ad hoc staff for the upcoming 2025 Hajj operation.

He asserted that the recent criticisms aimed at the chairman, including various unfounded news articles, are part of a broader scheme to undermine NAHCON and disrupt preparations for the 2025 Hajj.

Kwankwaso condemned this situation as intolerable, urging those dedicated to the reform of the Hajj commission and the success of the 2025 Hajj to collaborate with the commission’s leadership to build upon the achievements of Professor Sale.

He also called on the media to maintain high standards of professionalism in their reporting, emphasising the importance of accuracy, fairness, and the avoidance of conflicts of interest.

Furthermore, Kwankwaso rejected the allegations of unethical practices in the selection process for ad hoc staff for the 2025 Hajj.

Kwankwaso said, “It is unacceptable that some people are hellbent on destabilizing NAHCON under the leadership of Professor Abdullahi Sale Usman. This will not be allowed to continue unchecked.

“It is no longer news that the chairman has introduced fundamental reforms. These reforms are easing out age-long encumbrances associated to Hajj operations in Nigeria. What the chairman deserves at the moment is a pat on the back for a job well done.

“But some unscrupulous individuals who have turned the commission into a milking cow are desperately working to destroy these reforms and the image of the chairman.

“The selection of the National Hajj Medical Team (NMT) was transparent. It was advertised and people applied and were selected for the posts. The CV of each of the selected medical team members, including the lead, is there to speak for him or her.

“However, Vice President Kashim Shettima had made it clear that the disagreements between the principal officers of the commission had been resolved. It is mischievous to bring this matter up now.

“I am very much sure that arrangements are in place to make the 2025 Hajj exercise a huge success and nothing will temper with these arrangements.”

Kwankwaso commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their commitment to ensure the success of the 2025 Hajj.