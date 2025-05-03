JUST IN: NNPCL Reduces Petrol Price Per Litre

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has lowered its retail price per litre for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol or fuel.

Naija News reports that this adjustment reflects a decrease of ₦20 in the petrol price set by the state-owned enterprise.

The recent reduction in NNPCL’s retail prices has led to an influx of motorists at NNPCL filling stations as of Saturday.

This latest price adjustment is a result of the ongoing competitive pricing strategies within the downstream sector of the petroleum industry.

According to Daily Post, journalists who visited some petrol stations observed that currently, MRS filling stations and other partners of Dangote Refinery are also offering petrol at ₦910 per litre.

It is noteworthy that Dangote Refinery previously announced a reduction in its petrol ex-depot price to ₦835 per litre. Subsequently, the 650,000-barrel refinery disclosed that its partners, including MRS, AP (Ardova), Heyden, Optima Energy, Hyde, and Techno Oil, would sell petrol at prices ranging from ₦890 to ₦920 in Lagos, Abuja, and other regions across the country.

This situation has led to price fluctuations within the country’s petroleum downstream sector.

Furthermore, it was reported that other filling stations are selling petrol at prices between ₦930 and ₦950 per litre, contingent upon their location.

On April 20, 2025, NNPCL adjusted its petrol retail price downwards to ₦935 per litre.