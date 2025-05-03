Is Nigeria Where It Should Be? Gov Makinde Asks

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has emphasized the need for Nigeria to get leadership right for the nation’s development.

Naija News reports that Governor Makinde said leaders must prioritize building a nation that would harness the country’s potential for national development.

In his weekly newsletter on Thursday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor stated that it is by answering questions if the country is where it ought to be that both citizens and leaders can jointly take actions that would improve the nation.

“Indeed, as Nigeria marks another year of democratic progress, Oyo State pauses not just to celebrate… but to reflect.

“Are we where we ought to be? Are we building a Nigeria where the next generation can dream without limits?

“These are not easy questions. But if we are honest and courageous in how we answer them, then maybe, just maybe, we can write a different story for this nation,” he said.

The Governor of Oyo State stressed that leadership must prioritize citizens’ lives and transformation.

“A story where leadership is not about power, but purpose. Where decisions are not for today’s applause, but for tomorrow’s prosperity. Where the best legacies are not plaques, but people whose lives were transformed and institutions built,” he stated.

He further urged Nigerian leaders to build lasting legacy for the nation, adding “the time for legacy is not later. It is now.”