Insecurity: Your Allegations Unfounded – Gov Okpebholo Tells PDP

The Edo State government has distanced itself from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) allegation linking Governor Monday Okpebholo to insecurity affecting the state.

Naija News reports that the government stated that the allegations raised by Godwin Obaseki‘s PDP faction during its press conference, were unfounded.

In a statement on Saturday, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, stated that any attempts to politicize Okpebholo’s commitment to eradicating crime and cultism in the state would be unproductive.

“The PDP’s contention that the Government is employing its security apparatus as an instrument of political persecution against opposition elements represents a transparent endeavour to divert scrutiny from their own compromised activities.

“Their lamentations of political victimization resonate hollowly when juxtaposed with the tangible and resolute measures undertaken by the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo to maintain peace and order within the length and breadth of Edo State.

“Let it be unequivocally stated: the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo shall remain impervious to the desperate stratagems employed by the PDP. Governor Monday Okpebholo’s resolve to safeguard the lives and property of every citizen of Edo State shall not be diminished.

“Any individual or entity, irrespective of political persuasion, implicated in criminal enterprises shall be subjected to the full rigor of the law,” he said.

Edo State government said the accusation showed elements within the PDP were involved in insecurity in the state.

“The frantic exertions of the Godwin Obaseki-led discredited factional PDP to impugn the integrity of Governor Monday Okpebholo’s security initiatives serve only to fortify the suspicion that certain elements within its fold are actively engaged in the destabilization of Edo State.

“Their accusations, far from evincing innocence, betray a profound apprehension of accountability.

“Their cynical deprecation of the Government’s recently announced minimum wage increment as an affront to the diligent workforce of Edo State underscores a manifest detachment from the realities faced by ordinary citizens,” he stated.

The Edo State Government implored all law-abiding citizens to reject the divisive machinations of the discredited factional PDP and to lend their unwavering support to Governor Okpebholo’s endeavours in cultivating a secure and prosperous environment for all.

“Governor Okpebholo shall not permit political opportunism to undermine the foundational principles of security and progress within Edo State,” it added.