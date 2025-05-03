Insecurity: Tinubu Doesn’t Care, He Is Concerned With 2027 – PDP Chieftain, Iroegbu

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Nnamdi Iroegbu, has said President Bola Tinubu cares more about 2027 politics than consoling Nigerians ravaged by insecurity.

Naija News reports that Iroegbu said President Tinubu, as “consoler in chief“, was supposed to have visited all states where communities were attacked while he was out of the country.

In an interview with Arise News on Friday, the Convener of Independent People of Nigeria (IPN) stated that the failed to show humanity to communities affected by bandits attacks.

“The sad reality we face as a country is that the leader doesn’t care about the people. He is also the consoler in chief, not just the commander in chief.

“Whenever they mouth these two approaches to combating insecurity, kinetic and non-kinetic, the President is the one that should be activating it by himself.

“That you came back from a long trip, while you were away, Nigerians were slaughtered in their numbers, you came back, you didn’t visit there. Up till now, the President has not visited Plateau or Benue or some of these terrible things have happened to Nigerian people.

“So it just shows that human part of him is missing. What we are faced with is politics, decamping and all of that for 2027,” he said.

Iroegbu urged Nigerians to take their destinies into their hands by electing a leader who would address their concerns.

“Mr President, under your watch, Nigerian people are being slaughtered, and insecurity is increasing by the day. And all you have to do is attend a jamboree in the name of wedding. It just tells that this President doesn’t care. But I hope that this provokes Nigerian people to understand truly that their destiny is in their hands.

“We just need to realize it that this country is not captured. We are not a subdued people. We deserve to live and we deserve to demand leadership from our leaders,” he added.