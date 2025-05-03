‘I Don’t Regret Participating In #EndSARS Despite Being One Of The Toughest Times In My Life’ – Falz

Nigerian rapper cum activist, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, has described his experience during the 2020 #EndSARS movement, as one of the craziest and toughest moments of his life.

Naija News reports that Falz made this known during the #WithChude Live show, held last Sunday, at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island.

While sharing his thoughts on activism and justice, Falz emphasised that he does not regret participating in the movement, noting that fighting for justice is about compassion and humanity, not seeking validation or applause.

The singer turned Nollywood actor also credits his father, renowned lawyer and human rights activist Femi Falana (SAN), as his source of inspiration and role model for activism.

He said, “That period was one of the craziest and toughest times of my life. But I don’t regret it at all. I was taught never to regret doing what I believe is right. And the Endsars protests, the struggle, the connection we all felt- it was monumental. I’m grateful I participated.

“I’m not doing it for anybody specifically. It’s about what I feel strongly about. It’s about compassion. It’s about humanity.”

Falz has consistently used his platform to speak against bad governance and police brutality. He paid tribute to victims of police brutality in his video, “Johnny,” highlighting the struggles faced by young Nigerians.