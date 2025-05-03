HURIWA Applauds Court’s Death Sentence For Bamise’s Murderer

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has praised the death sentence slammed on the brutal killer of 22-year-old Lagos-based fashion designer, Bamise Ayanwola.

The group expressed satisfaction over the development, describing the death sentence as the most appropriate legal sanction for “the gruesome and bestial barbarism” committed by the BRT driver.

HURIWA also applauded the earlier sentencing to death by hanging similarly passed on the killer husband of murdered gospel singer, Osinachi, by the Abuja High Court judge Nwosu-Iheme.

Speaking in a statement issued by the National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA asserted that it is necessary that killers are executed legally since they go about taking the precious lives of citizens.

The pro-democracy and civil rights advocacy group said although the case that had just been decided in Lagos took a long time to determine, it was satisfied that the court system in the end granted commensurate justice for an abominable and unforgivable crime.

HURIWA described the court’s judgment as a decisive and the most acceptable decision suitable for such a wicked and atrocious killing of such a precious life of the Lagos based fashion designer who was on her way home from her lawful occupation but met her untimely death in the hands of a brutal murderer.

The group said, “We hope that if the convicted killer is appealing his death sentence that the appeals shouldn’t linger for far too long, because justice delayed is justice denied and the killing of Miss Bamise must never be swept under the carpet.”