How My Toxicity Started After My First Heartbreak – Ruger

Nigerian singer, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger, has disclosed his first heartbreak made heartless.

The ‘Toma Toma’ crooner shared that he experienced his first heartbreak at the age of 6 after he saw an older lady, who had teased him about being his girlfriend sleeping with a man.

Speaking in a recent episode of The Bro Bants show, Ruger said he was traumatised by the experience and became toxic growing up.

He said, “The last time that I experienced heartbreak I was very very young. There was this aunty that I liked, she used to call me ‘my boyfriend.’ So, I assumed that she was my woman. I was just 6 years old.

“I got heartbroken because one day, I saw some guy smashing her through her window. The guy was tearing her up, bro. I cried. I was traumatised. I started singing ‘Imagine That’ by Styl-Plus. That was what started my toxicity. That experience broke my heart.”

Meanwhile, Ruger, has announced plans of getting married this year.

Naija News reports that the ‘Toma Toma’ crooner, in a post via his Snapchat on Sunday, said he has been witnessing other people’s weddings, making him question his promiscuous lifestyle.

Ruger expressed his readiness to settle down this year, emphasising that he would soon be 30.

He wrote, “Everybody is just getting married. Got me questioning myself—how long will I continue this playboy shiii? I’m settling down this year, period. I’ll soon be 30, tf.”