Fubara’s Suspended Commissioner Denies Sponsoring Walk-Out On Iba’s Wife

The suspended Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Adaeze Oreh, has strongly denied allegations linking her to the disruption of an empowerment programme organised by the office of the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Naija News gathered that the programme, part of the Renewed Hope Initiative, reportedly faced a walkout by some women when the wife of the state’s Sole Administrator, Theresa Ibas, was invited to address them.

According to reports, the walkout stemmed from their dissatisfaction over the absence of the suspended Governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara and their call for his return.

Responding to the allegations, Oreh issued a statement on Friday, describing the claims as “entirely unfounded, completely false.” She condemned the allegations as a malicious attempt to tarnish her reputation and create division.

“The allegations levelled against me regarding the supposed disruption of the First Lady’s empowerment programme are entirely unfounded, completely false, and a product of the sick imagination of rumour mongers and conflict entrepreneurs,” Oreh stated.

She further challenged the ‘Concerned Rivers Youth Organisation,’ the group reportedly behind the accusations, to provide tangible evidence supporting their claims.

In her statement, Oreh emphasised that she has never been involved in any efforts aimed at disrupting the activities of the administration, particularly the one appointed by President Bola Tinubu following the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

“I have neither sponsored nor will I sponsor any activities aimed at embarrassing or disrupting the activities of the administration. “Since my suspension, I have focused on other endeavours and my doctoral studies,” she asserted.

Oreh reaffirmed her commitment to the development of Rivers State and called for truth and integrity in public discourse.

She urged all stakeholders to focus on constructive, solution-driven dialogue that would benefit the state.

“Unsubstantiated wild claims undermine trust and hinder constructive engagement, and this is not what the state needs at this difficult and delicate time,” Oreh said.

“I urge everyone to focus on issues that unite us and foster a positive, solution-driven dialogue for the betterment of our state. We must work together to build a brighter future for Rivers State, grounded in truth, transparency, and collective effort,” she added.